Joya Bar and Restaurant Market was a great success for Tulips

From Sue Tilt.. Tulips/ Help Those With Cancer Association….

Hello,

A beautiful day brought out many stallholders Joya Bar and Bistro Restaurant, Kucuk Erenkoy which is a super venue.

Thank you to everyone who came and supported not just Tulips but all the stallholders. Thank you also to Sue and Neal Taylor, Ren Brannigan and Evergreen Developments for all their support without which this market would not take place.

The winner of the raffle for a 2 night stay for 2 people this time was the lovely Rita Abdurraman, with Phil Sandford picking up the second prize of a meal for 2 at the Joya Bar and Restaurant.

The fabulous sum of 5,325TL raised for Tulips!

We look forward to seeing you at the next market which will be announced shortly.

Regards

Sue Tilt

0542 854 8714

Tulips/ Help Those With Cancer Association

(Kanser Hastalarina Yardim Dernegi)