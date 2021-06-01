Tatar: RoC election results prove an agreement is not possible

Regarding the parliamentary election held on the 30/5/21 on the Greek Cypriot side, in which the far-right “anti-Turkish” ELAM increased its votes, President Ersin Tatar said, “I see that these election results once again confirm what we say that there could no longer be an agreement on the federal basis in Cyprus,”

President Tatar made evaluations to a Anadolu News Agency correspondent regarding the parliamentary elections and said “Nationalist extremism was on the rise in the south, while left wing AKEL, which supports a federal solution, has retreated, a negative development as regards a just, lasting, and viable agreement. The most frightening thing is that ELAM gets its votes from the youth. The reason for this was the fact that the education system in the Greek Cypriot administration included extremist nationalism, Greek admiration, the view that Cyprus is a Greek island, and admiration of the terrorist organisation EOKA”.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office