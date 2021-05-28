May was a busy month for Rotary Club of Kyrenia Cosmopolitan

Readers mail….

From: Terim Erdemlier, Executive Secretary and PR Chair….

During the month of May, Rotary Club of Kyrenia Cosmopolitan organised four separate activities.

The Pollination Garden Project: We started our first Pilot Pollinator garden in an area secured for us by the Mayor of Alsancak, within the Milli Park. The aim of this project is to support the eco system by encouraging pollinator insects, birds, butterflies, bees to thrive in an area where specific plants which attract and encourage pollinators are planted. Our aim as Rotarians is to raise awareness of the importance of Pollination.

What is pollination and why is it important?

Pollination is an essential part of plant reproduction and is required for the continuation of a species. Some plants are able to pollinate themselves. Large majority of plants (85%) require pollination by an animal. Pollinators provide pollination services to over 180,000 different plant species and more than 1,200 crops. One out of every three bites of food you eat is there because of pollinators. Pollinators support healthy ecosystems. Pollinators are threatened by climate change and pollution.

What are the main pollinator species?

Pollinator animal species include Ants, Bats, Bees, Beetles, Birds, Butterflies and Flies.

In Cyprus, a number of wild bee species are particularly important for the pollination. Some 21 species are only found on the island.

The Walking and Running fund raising event: where board and members of RC Kyrenia Cosmopolitan did a six hour relay run/walk in order to raise funding towards installing a lift for the special needs young people in the under 18’s rehabilitation school in Karakum, Kyrenia. Due to COVID restrictions only seven members, including board members, took part in the relay.

The distribution of food bags to families in need living in Bellapais, Kyrenia: RC Kyrenia Cosmopolitan raised funds and distributed food bags to 40 families identified by Bellapais Municipality. Each food bag was supplemented with one chicken and one kilogram of meat. In addition we also distributed food bags donated to RC Kyrenia Cosmopolitan by Metgin LTD to six families in need living in Alsancak, we also distributed toys, secondhand clothes and in some cases cash.

Distribution of Eid gifts: RC Kyrenia Cosmopolitanism distributed gifts to all the children attending the under 18s Rehabilitation School in Karakum just before Eid holidays.