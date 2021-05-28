3 region simultaneous environmental cleaning in the TRNC

Within the scope of environmental cleaning awareness activities initiated by the Environmental Protection Department of the Ministry of Tourism and Environment, a cleaning awareness activity was held in 3 different regions simultaneously.

The Ministry of Tourism and Environment Environmental Protection Department, within the framework of the TRNC Environment Law, is providing the effective administrative framework that points to environmental threats and necessity to achieve and implement the measures to be taken against them, encouraging sustainable development and conducting in a more effective monitoring, auditing, and controllable structure. It continues environmental cleaning campaigns, one of the activities carried out to raise awareness on environmental issues.

The Environmental Protection Department of the Ministry of Tourism and Environment, whose main task is to audit environmental sustainability, carried out cleaning activities at 3 different points simultaneously within the scope of the cleaning works initiated in order to raise awareness on environmental cleaning.

While the staff of the Ministry of Tourism and Environment, Department of Environmental Protection, Girne Unit and Alagadi personnel carried out cleaning works in the Alevkayası Picnic area, Lefke and Güzelyurt Environmental Protection Department personnel also carried out a cleaning campaign on the Gemikonağı coastline.

Another awareness cleaning activity was carried out in the Boğaz picnic area in cooperation with the staff of the Ministry of Tourism and Environment, Department of Environmental Protection, Girne unit and the staff of Alagadi and Girne Municipality Cleaning Department. 253 garbage bags were collected from the region in the cleaning event held in the Boğaz Picnic area, where construction equipment support was also provided by the Girne Municipality.

Source (Turkish): Ministry of Tourism and Environment