Olive Cartoons Contest website updated

Girne Municipality has reopened the “Olive Caricatures” website to its followers.

The “Olive Caricatures” contest organised by the Girne Municipality in cooperation with the Cyprus Turkish Cartoonists Association every year as part of the Olive Festival continues to attract great attention at the international level. In this context, Girne Municipality, together with the Cyprus Turkish Cartoonists Association, updated the website of the contest and presented it to the cartoon lovers’ impression.

The website, which is updated with new data, includes the conditions of participation, the history of the contest, the cartoons that have won awards from the beginning, and the statements and interviews of all the artists who have been jury members in the contest.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü made a statement on the subject saying “The competition, which has gained momentum with each passing year, is mentioned in the international arena. We believe that the International Olive Caricature Competition has begun to make an important impact in the world. The 2021 Participation Specifications of the International Olive Caricature Competition have been shared on our website, which states the conditions for submitting work to the competition. I wish success to all participants.

I believe that the art of cartoons will serve world peace, love, and tolerance, and we are giving very important messages to the world with the culture and art light emanating from Girne. I say YES to ART and pay my respects on this path that will lead humanity and us to peace, and that we will walk with the tolerance that art will give to us ”.

It is possible to submit works to the competition, which will be held for the 10th time this year, up to 30th June 2021. Contest terms can be accessed from the announcements section on the https://zeytinkarikaturleri.com page.

As it is known, despite all the negativities of the Covid-19 pandemic, 289 artists from 62 countries participated in the cartoon competition on Olive and Free, held last year, with 887 works.

In addition, for the first time in the contest, Mustafa Tozakı, an important cartoon artist of our country, won the 1st prize in the free-themed section.

The other winners are Grand Prize (Free Topic Section): Ali Rastroo (Iran) 1.500 Euro + Golden Olive Statue Olive Theme Section – First Prize: Ayhan Alkan (United Kingdom) 750 Euro + Golden Olive Statue + Girne Municipality Award; Second Prize: Elahe Khoraman (Iran) Silver Olive Statue + Cyprus Turkish Cartoonists Association Award; Third Prize: Zhaleh Yoosefinezhad (Iran) Bronze Olive Statue + Olive Festival Award.

Free Themed Section – First Prize: Mustafa Tozakı (Cyprus) 750 Euro + Golden Olive Statue + Girne Mayor Special Prize; Second Prize: Damir Novak (Croatia) Silver Olive Sculpture + Olive Humor Festival Award; Third Prize: Grigoris Georgiou (Greece) Bronze Olive Sculpture + Ramiz Gökçe Special Prize.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality