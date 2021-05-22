CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 180 has arrived

By Chris Elliott….

It nice to see that there is an easing of restrictions and a few entertainers are now forward planning their performances in various locations and these can be seen on our events calendar click here. It is so nice for people to be able to socialise again, even though it is still necessary to comply with the rules and regulations.

May we take this opportunity of thanking our contributors for their support in helping make CyprusScene an interesting and entertaining publication and also remind you of regular Podcasts which can be listened to by clicking here on one of the podcast channels we are using



Issue 180 is now complete and you can download your free PDF file of this week’s e-newspaper by clicking here:

Download Now!



For those readers who wish to read past news and reviews from our wide selection of e-newspapers, please click below in the listing to make your selection

2021 Enewspapers:

2020 Enewspapers:



.2019 Enewspapers: click here

2018 Enewspapers: click here

2017 Enewspapers: from 1st December click here