The TRUTH of the CYPROB issue and embargoes on Turkish Cypriots

We received a copy email as under from one of our readers who had signed the recent UK GOV petition (11,927 to date) calling for Direct Flights to Ercan, TRNC and had written to her MP, and no doubt this reply received, would be typical from any UK MP who has knowledge of and is in possession of the current UK government policy towards the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus which is seriously flawed.

Remember Cyprob started in 1963 at the time of the British Government of the day, which observed the ethnic cleansing attempt by Greek Cypriots of Turkish Cypriots in December 1963, and of the Greek Cypriot actions with the Cyprus Akritis plan that forced the Turkish Cypriots out of the Cyprus Government and its people into ghettos, making them stateless.

Following this the UK Government then recognised the so called Republic of Cyprus and this also created an unrecognised stateless group of Turkish Cypriots.

Having made this decision, the Cyprob unstable House of Cards has been developed by the so called RoC, UK, UN and EU which continues to deny acceptance of Turkish Cypriots and their human rights and self determination to this very day unless they agree to be ruled by the RoC through reunification.

WAKE UP UK…You walked away from Palestine years ago and look at the ethnic cleansing by Israel of Palestinians ever since which the world Tut Tuts and does nothing about! Does this sound familiar?

Dear Gloria, Thank you for contacting me. I understand your concerns. After 46 years the events of 1974 continue to cast a long shadow over Cyprus. The best way to address these issues is through a just and lasting settlement on the island. The UK’s commitment to a deal on Cyprus remains unwavering. The UK Court of Appeal has confirmed that direct flights to the airport at Ercan would breach obligations under international law. This is because British and other foreign nationals who have entered Cyprus through the north are considered by the Government of the Republic of Cyprus to have entered the country through an illegal port of entry. This is, I’m afraid, not something over which the UK has direct control. I am sorry to deliver what will be a disappointing reply but this is the current state of play. Kind regards, Matt Matt Warman MP Member of Parliament for Boston and Skegness