BRS News : COVID-19 Regulations and news updates 22nd May 2021

CURFEW

The full curfew on Sundays has been lifted with immediate effect. The curfew now in place is from 11pm until 5am EVERY DAY

This means ALL businesses that are allowed to open can now operate on Sundays.

Markets can open between 7am and 10pm

Restaurants, pattisieries, cafes and taverns can open between 10am and 10.30pm

All other open businesses can open between 8.30am and 10pm

HOME QUARANTINE

The criteria has been changed to allow

People over 60 years of age travelling with their companion. (by providing their passports)

Parents with children under the age of 18. (This needs to be confirmed by production of document/s that show they are the child’s parents.

NHS PCR TEST ACCEPTANCE

The NHS PCR tests of those passengers who are arriving from United Kingdom to Ercan airport shall be accepted at the point of entry. Those passengers who are unable to print their test results due to the lock-down shall be able to submit the SMS sent by the NHS.

RESIDENCY RENEWALS ONLINE PROCESS

Please remember this is only for those persons who have already used the ONLINE system to obtain their Residency – NOT for those who previously used the ‘old’ system, those persons will need to register online and complete that process.

Despite previous information, the Residency renewals process WILL include a trip to the Police Station to have the relevant documentation checked.

You will only be able to begin your renewal 21 days prior to the expiry date of your current permit.

Having logged into the system using your previous login details, you will be asked what type of permit you need and the period of the permit you require. You can now request up to two years.

When you get to the ‘DOCUMENT UPLOAD’ page you will notice that one or both of the previous documents which were uploaded will be highlighted RED. It will ask you to delete those documents. Once deleted you will be asked to upload a new Muhtar’s letter (with a 5tl stamp attached) and the photograph page of your passport.

Once these documents have been uploaded you will be given a Police Station appointment (Date and time) and provided with a list of documents that you will need to take with you, depending on the typre of permit that you require.

N.B. Private Insurance policies for Residency are no longer valid. State Health Insurance is now mandatory for all.

