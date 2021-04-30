UNSG Guterres: “No common ground at Geneva”

The informal five-party summit aimed at finding common ground for the way forward on the Cyprus problem ended on Thursday morning (29th April) in Geneva without any success.

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced at a press conference that it was not possible to find enough common ground for the resumption of formal negotiations.

“This was not an easy meeting,” Guterres said after the plenary session where he heard the parties’ final positions. “But I do not give up,” he said, adding that the effort will continue with our consultations to create the best possible conditions for the next meeting, which could happen in the next two to three months. “We have been able to agree, in the near future, for another 5+1 meeting – again with the objective to move in the direction of reaching common ground. We are determined to do everything we can, to move on” he said. The three-day 5+1 informal meeting came to an end with the statement made by the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Following the meeting, the Turkish side will be attending the inauguration of the new Turkish consulate building in Geneva. President Ersin Tatar and the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will be holding a press conference after the inauguration ceremony to evaluate the three-day summit. The delegations are expected to depart from Geneva later today.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office