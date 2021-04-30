Saplings planted in memory of Mehmet Pars

With the cooperation of Girne Municipality and Girne Vatan Lions Club, saplings were planted in the Mehmet Pars Grove in Girne.

With the cooperation of Girne Municipality and Girne Vatan Lions Club, saplings were planted in the Mehmet Pars Grove in Girne. Mayor Nidai Güngördü, the late Mehmet Pars’ wife Nurper Pars, his son Kemal Pars and Girne Vatan Lions Club Board Members attended the event.

Speaking at the event, Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü said Mehmet Pars had devoted himself to society in every period of his life. He expressed his happiness for planting saplings in the grove in memory of the late Mehmet Pars, who was one of the prominent figures of the society with his sportsmanship, his management in the sports community and his political personality.

Güngördü stated that they planted saplings in the woods created for the late Mehmet Pars in order to keep his memory alive, and said that it is pleasing to see the saplings grow and bloom in the event they organise every year.

Kemal Pars thanked everyone for the memorial forest created on behalf of his father and said, “I sincerely thank everyone here on such a beautiful day. We will make every effort to keep this grove, which was built in memory of my father, alive. I thank everyone very much.”

After the speeches, saplings were planted in the grove.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality