Esentepe coastline cleared by Environmental Protection Department

Ministry of Tourism and Environment, Environmental Protection Department, within the framework of the TRNC Environment Law, is providing the effective administrative framework that points to environmental threats and necessity to achieve and implement the measures to be taken against them, with a more effective monitoring, supervision and controllable structure by encouraging sustainable development. It continues environmental cleaning campaigns, one of the activities carried out to raise awareness on environmental issues.

Within the scope of the cleaning works initiated by the Ministry of Tourism and Environment, Environmental Protection Department, whose main task is to inspect environmental sustainability, in order to raise awareness on environmental cleanliness, a cleaning activity study was carried out on the coastline of Esentepe main road in cooperation with the personnel of the Ministry of Tourism and Environment, Environmental Protection Department and the Girne and Esentepe Municipalities.

Source (Turkish) Ministry of Tourism and Environment