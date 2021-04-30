President Tatar: “It is vital to end the status quo in Cyprus”

President Ersin Tatar stated that it is vital to end the status quo in Cyprus and to normalise relations between the two neighbour states.

Stating that the negotiations which have continued for 44 years for reaching a federal solution based on bi-zonality and bi-communality have failed and the Turkish Cypriots continue to live under isolations, President Tatar said that this situation cannot be accepted, and the Turkish Cypriot side will continue their determination trying to reach a fair and sustainable solution.

In his written statement, Tatar thanked the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres for the informal 5+1 meeting in Geneva. Expressing that it was a good opportunity for them to submit their two state solution vision according to the realities on the Island, Tatar noted “It is vital to end the status quo in Cyprus and to normalise relations between the two neighbour states. Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots own sovereign rights in Cyprus and we are equal. I am sure we can proceed if equal conditions are established. We are leaving Geneva hopefully. Turkish Cypriots will continue their determination for a fair and sustainable solution. I want to thank the Republic of Turkey and especially Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu for their support during this process. I thank all participants who were present at this historical event”.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office