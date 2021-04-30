Raab: No common ground yet, but welcomes commitment to meet again

British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said that at the end of the three-day informal 5 + UN Cyprus meeting in Geneva, “common ground has not yet been found” between the parties, but he welcomed the parties’ commitment to meet again soon.

Dominic Raab made a statement on his twitter account after the end of the unofficial 5+UN Cyprus meeting hosted by the Secretary General of the United Nations (UN) in Geneva, which started on April 27 and ended today (29th April).

Raab said in his twitter message:

“This week’s unofficial Cyprus settlement meetings have ended. There is no common ground yet to begin formal negotiations, but we welcome the commitment of all parties to meet again soon. The UK will continue to work with all parties in their efforts to find a fair and final solution.”

Source: TRNC Public Information Office