“Quarantine tracking system” and “Stay Safe” came into operation

The new Quarantine Tracking System which will allow various groups to spend their mandatory quarantine at their homes or places of residence came into operation in the TRNC. The system was introduced yesterday (12/04/21) at a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Uğur Umar Conference Hall. It was informed that 10 electronic monitoring wristbands were fitted on arriving passengers at Ercan Airport yesterday morning (12/4/21).

Speaking at the press conference, the General Director of North Cyprus Türkcell, which will be in charge of the application, Murat Küçüközdemir said that the system which has become operational as electronic monitoring wristbands were fitted on arriving passengers at Ercan Airport yesterday. He explained that the bracelet will send a warning to officials should the individual leave his or her place of residence, the connection is interrupted, the wristband is removed or if the app to which the wristband is paired to is erased from the mobile phone.

Küçüközdemir explained that the passenger should download the “Stay Safe” application from the App Store or Google Play to their smartphone and fill in the registration information before they come to the country. Stating that the QR-coded wristband will be fitted on the passengers by the authorised persons when the passenger arrives in the country and the mobile application will be paired with the wristband, Küçüközdemir said that the person will travel in a vehicle to the place where he or she will be isolated with the QR code.

Noting that if the person goes out of the quarantine area, damages the wristband or turns off the internet on his/her phone, the Turkcell teams will locate the person, Küçüközdemir said that if a quarantine violation is detected, the issue will be forwarded to the police.

Indicating that Turkcell has assigned approximately 150 personnel for the “Quarantine Tracking System”, Küçüközdemir stated that the people in home quarantine will be monitored 24/7.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office