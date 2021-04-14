President Tatar met Australian Turkish Cypriots online

President Ersin Tatar had an online meeting with the non- governmental organisation representatives of the Turkish Cypriots living in Melbourne and Sydney, Australia.

Tatar expressed his gratitude for both meetings and thanked them for their sensitivity to learn and protect the cultural heritage.

According to the statement of the TRNC Presidency, Tatar expressed in his speech that he is not only the President of the Turkish Cypriots living in the TRNC but also the President of the Turkish Cypriots living abroad. Adding that the Turkish Cypriots living abroad are very valuable to the TRNC, Tatar said that meetings and contacts will continue increasingly.

Indicating that the Victoria North Cyprus Turkish Society was established in 1956, Tatar stressed that many Turkish Cypriots left Cyprus due to their sufferings even before 1960 and went abroad to make a good life for themselves and said that they have been trying to protect their culture and heritage where they live.

Expressing the history of the Cyprus issue and the position of the TRNC ahead of the 5+UN informal Cyprus talks to be held in Geneva on 27-29 April, Tatar emphasised that there can be an agreement in Cyprus that is sustainable, comprehensive, fair, and can be respected by the Republic of Turkey, with the cooperation of the two independent states living side by side, based on sovereign equality.

President Tatar said, “This is a win-win model for all parties. The federal solution negotiations have been exhausted by the Greek Cypriot side’s unwillingness to share power and prosperity with the Turkish Cypriots and countless inconclusive negotiations.”

Underlining that the Turkish Cypriot people are at least as sovereign as the Greek Cypriots, President Tatar noted that the Turkish Cypriots are sovereign people who have the right to self-determination. President Tatar said that the Greek Cypriot side aims to achieve ENOSIS relying on the EU.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office