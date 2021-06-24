BRS News : Latest Covid Regulations at 20th June 2021

We are sharing for readers who are seeking the latest facts and information news recently provided by the British Residents’ Society to their members.

LATEST COVID REGULATIONS

These changes come into force from 21st June 2021

Curfew – Midnight until 5am

Restaurants, Patisseries and Taverns can open between 6am until 11.30pm

Retail shops can open between 8.30pm and 9pm

Markets can open between 7pm and 11pm

GREEN LINE CROSSINGS

You may now cross into the RoC with a PCR or Antigen test taken within the previous SEVEN days.

LATEST COVID REGULATIONS

Curfew – Midnight until 5am

Restaurants, Cafes, Patisseries and Taverns can open between 6am until 11.30pm

Retail shops can open between 8.30pm and 8pm

Markets can open between 7pm and 11pm

GREEN LINE CROSSINGS

You may now cross into the RoC with a PCR or Antigen test taken within the previous SEVEN days. We will be talking to the British High Commission again on Monday to get their responses regarding feedback from members who have made the journey!

ENTERING THE TRNC

Please note – ORANGE/YELLOW Countries have been combined.

If you are entering the TRNC from an ORANGE, YELLOW or GREEN Country, you may enter WITHOUT quarantine having arrived with a Negative PCR test within the previous 72 hours as long as you are,

FULLY VACCINATED WITHIN THE PREVIOUS SIX MONTHS or

HAVE RECOVERED FROM THE VIRUS WITHIN THE SAME PERIOD

Please be aware that a number of countries within the Amber/Orange category, which includes the United Kingdom have now been designated as “Delta Variant Countries.”

This will mean that any traveller coming from any Delta Variant Country, will now be required to submit to one of the following tests upon arrival into the TRNC, regardless of whether that traveller has been double vaccinated or not,

PCR Test

Lamp Test or

Antigen test.

Those countries are,

Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Jordan, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal, Russia, Switzerland and the United Kingdom

For those persons NOT fully vaccinated or having recovered from the Virus arriving from an ORANGE/YELLOW Country you will be required to Home Quarantine using the ‘Stay Safe’ app. This will be for a period of SEVEN days.

People meeting this criteria should download the mobile app named ‘Stay Safe’ to their mobile phone before arriving in the TRNC and complete their registration and payment procedures included in the app. The ‘Quarantine Tracking System’ is a paid application and will cost 750tl, which includes a deposit of 350tl.

More information about the quarantine tracking system can be found on the following link.

https://kktckarantina.com.

Editor’s note: For those readers wishing to learn more of the British Residents’ Society and registration as a member which can be started on-line please visit their website – https://brstrnc.com :