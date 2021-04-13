President Tatar emphasises two-state solution

President Ersin Tatar attended an online meeting organised by the Union of Turkish Bar Associations and the Cyprus International University under the title “Past, Today and Future of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus”

Stating that the conditions in Cyprus and the Eastern Mediterranean are different from the past at the moment, Tatar said “It is our mission for our homeland to protect our position without compromising international interests. Federation is not achievable”

Furthermore, stressing that it is possible to achieve a two-state solution whereby the two states can exist side-by-side through cooperation, Tatar said that TRNC’s approval is important as much as the approval of the Greek Cypriot side for a solution therefore if we do not give approval, there will not be a solution.

“We are a separate state and separate people. There is no federation in Cyprus. From now on, a two-state solution should be discussed. TRNC’s value has increased at the stage reached in the Eastern Mediterranean” President Tatar added.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office