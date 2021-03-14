Rotary Club of Kyrenia Cosmopolitan are helping those in need

We are so pleased to receive news from individuals and groups in the community and to hear how they are coping with these difficult times and also trying to help others and are sharing the latest news received:

From Terim Erdemlier….

Rotary Club of Kyrena Cosmopolitan…

“The latest lockdown has had a devastating effect on the more vulnerable within our community. Many people have been unable to work and many families have suffered tremendous hardships. As with all clubs, RC Kyrenia Cosmopolitan has also been unable to organise events in order to raise funds and reach out to our projects, or our community. However, true to our motto “Service above self” we tried to do what we could within our abilities.

Board members decided to identify families in need, that lived within our vicinity, and purchase food shopping to donate to these families on a regular basis. This action was also opened up to our members and collectively, as a club we managed to reach out to families in need from Catalkoy, Karaoglanoglu, Karsiyaka, Lapta and Lefkosa. We purchased food, gas cylinders, in some cases, where needed, medication and we also donated to food banks collected by other charities such as Tulips.

In times of crisis, every little helps and if we are all aware of the needs within our own vicinity and are able to reach out we can be the lifeline, the difference between a family having food or sleeping with an empty stomach.”

