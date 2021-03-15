Tatar: ‘We will continue to fight against the sports embargoes’

At the meeting with the Cyprus Turkish Football Association Board of Directors held at the presidency, President Ersin Tatar said that they will continue to fight against the unjust sports embargoes.

According to the statement made by the Presidency of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Tatar underlined that great injustice has been made with the sports embargoes imposed on the Turkish Cypriot people and youth because of the vetoes of the Greek Cypriot side for many years.

President Tatar pointed out that there are capable and successful Turkish Cypriot young people who can participate in international tournaments in every sports branch and that they will continue to struggle against these unjust sports embargoes for youth and for the future. President Tatar added that the TRNC Presidency is carrying out important work on the matter and they will be voicing the unjust embargoes at a higher level.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office