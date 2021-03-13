BRS News : Curfew/Lockdown Changes

We are sharing for readers who are seeking the latest facts and information news recently provided by the British Residents’ Society to their members.

CHANGES TO CURFEW/LOCKDOWN

PLEASE REMEMBER that a partial curfew, except to meet essential needs, remains in place between 9pm Friday 12th March and 5am Monday 15th March.

From Monday 15th March – Monday 22nd March

The night-time curfew between 9 pm and 5 am has been extended to include Saturdays.

All businesses and activities, except for pharmacies, petrol stations, bakeries (production only) livestock and related enterprises will continue to be closed on Sunday 21st March..

From Monday – Saturday: Markets will be open between 8 am and 8 pm. (Including Saturdays) Retail and merchandising services (except supermarkets and workplaces supplying all sectors) will be open between 10 am and 8 pm.

Establishments that will remain closed: – Theatres and cinemas, performance centres, concert halls, engagement/wedding halls, casinos, bars, tavernas, all kinds of game halls, swimming pools, gyms and indoor sports halls, massage parlours, spas, open buffet restaurants, night clubs, clubs, Turkish baths and saunas.

All businesses and activities that are not stated implicitly may be open. Decisions on whether or not to open closed sectors will be discussed and announced next week according to case numbers.

Movement between districts will continue to be carried out under the control of District Police Boards.

Public transport will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity. Seats behind drivers will be left empty.

Due to the higher infection rate in Girne and Lefkosa, public transport services will only be allowed to operate within their own districts.

Restaurants, cafes, and coffee shops are currently allowed to serve sit-in customers during the week in outdoor seating areas.

A decision whether or not to allow restaurants to serve sit-in customers indoors will be made following evaluations to be made by the Higher Committee for Infectious Diseases later this week.

Individual and non-contact training for sports activities is permitted.

Editor’s note: For those readers wishing to learn more of the British Residents’ Society and registration as a member which can be started on-line please visit their website – https://brstrnc.com :