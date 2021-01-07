Mağusa Mesarya Lions to renew Blood Lab, Thalassemia Health Center

Readers mail….

Fikret Sendil……Lions Club of the Mağusa Mesarya

The Thalassemia Health Center Renewal Project, financed by the Lions Club of the Mağusa Mesarya operating in the undistricted area of Cyprus, has attracted attention by the public as the largest and most permanent Lions service project ever made in Northern Cyprus by a non-governmental organisation.

Following the highly successful Thalassemia Health Center Renewal Project which opened by the Turkish Cypriot Leader Ersin Tatar, accompanied by the Health Secretary of the Turkish Cypriot Community Dr. Ali Pilli, the Mesarya Lions has now decided to renew the blood laboratory of the health center this time as its ‘main activity’ for the 2021-2021 Lions Fiscal Year.

For the Blood Laboratory Renewal Project, all the maintenance and repair of the laboratory including paint whitewash, flooring, and rooms would be renewed by the Mağusa Mesarya Lions while the medical equipment would be covered by the Ministry of Health.

The project will be financed by the Mağusa Mesarya Lions of the undistricted area of Cyprus with income from several fundraising activities and ticket sales.

Mağusa Mesarya Lions Club is a member of Lions Clubs International, the world’s largest service club organsation, and a registered Non-Political Service Organisation in Northern Cyprus.