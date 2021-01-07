Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Kaymakçı spoke on Cyprus Issue

Ambassador Faruk Kaymakçı, Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister and Director for EU Affairs, spoke on the online conference entitled ‘2021 Expectations for Turkey-EU Relations’ organised by the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey (DEİK).

Kaymakçı stated that Turkey supports a two-state solution based on political equality and said ‘we want a solution supported by both sides and which will be sustainable’.

He stated that there would be no chance to find a solution with the old time parameters to the Cyprus problem and he added that a balance in the energy issue in the Eastern Mediterranean could not be possible without Turkey’s participation.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office