Minister Ataoğlu received KAMU-İş President and union officials

Tourism and Environment Minister Fikri Ataoğlu received a delegation consisting of Kamu-İş President Ahmet Serdaroğlu and union officials.

In his statement at the reception, Minister Ataoğlu pointed out that the country is going through a difficult process both in terms of health and economics due to the pandemic. “Since before the government formation phase, the call for finding ways to overcome this process successfully both in terms of health and economy, was by taking the opinions of not only the government but also the opposition parties and non-governmental organisations representing the society. As a member of the government, I repeat my call to find ways to overcome this process successfully both in terms of health and economy,” he said.

“Our aim is not to have conflict with anyone” Minister Ataoğlu said and added that we have always preferred the way of reconciliation and we will continue to find solutions to the problems through reconciliation, and underlined that the contributions to be made by Kamu-İş are important in this respect.

Public Workers Union (Kamu-İş) President Ahmet Serdaroğlu, in his speech at the reception, stated that they are ready to make any kind of contribution as a union in order to overcome this difficult process as a country.

Serdaroğlu pointed out that it was unacceptable to leave the country without a government during the pandemic process and underlined that they expressed the need for the government at every opportunity in this process and, in this respect, they are ready to cooperate with the government in order to eliminate the negativity caused by the pandemic.

Source (Turkish) : Ministry of Tourism and Environment