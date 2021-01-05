Royal British Legion, Kyrenia Branch, Race Day results

Readers Mail …

From RBL Kyrenia Branch …

December 29th saw the last of the events in the Royal British Legion, Kyrenia Branch calendar for 2020.

The annual festive Alternative Races was hosted at Jessic Bar & Restaurant this year for the first time and a great turnout of both members and non members came to support.

The race day programme took on a seasonal theme, consisting of five races plus the Champion of Champions Race. The winning horses of the first five races were auctioned off for the sixth race and the lucky owners got to race against each other for the prize fund of 525tl. The ‘Wicked Stepmother’ won and the Branch would like to thank the owners, Clive & Carol Seager, Chris & Heather Martin and Colin & Carol Burgess for donating their prize money.

The Branch would like to thank everyone who attended and made the afternoon special and to Deniz and Katie at Jessic for their excellent venue.

Audience participation was the order of the day, as much as possible with the Covid restrictions, however much fun and laughter was had by all involved.

The Kyrenia Branch would also like to thank Tony Ray for donating an additional sum of 50tl to round off the figure to a great total of 3000tl raised, this money will help support veterans and their families on the Island.

Anyone wishing to find out more information about joining the RBL Kyrenia Branch can email membershiprblkyrenia@gmail.com for details.