Kyrenia Amateur Dramatic Society (KADS) donate to KAR

Readers mail….

From Carol Abel – KADS….

Hi Chris,

Last week Kyrenia Amateur Dramatic Society (KADS) made a donation to Kyrenia Animal Rescue (KAR), its other designated charity.

The donation took the form of medicines for the animals. There is only a representative sample of the medicines in the photograph. From left to right in the photograph are Margaret Ray and Marion Clay (KAR), Stephen Everett, Beverley Westbrook, Sarah Garsed and Diana Peek (KADS).

Hopefully these medicines will make a difference to some of the cats and dogs being cared for by KAR.

Many thanks,

Carol