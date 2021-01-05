New Covid-19 measures have been announced in TRNC

The Contagious Diseases High Committee announced the new decisions yesterday (4 January, 2021). The decisions announced by the TRNC Health Ministry are as follows:

1. It has been decided that the decision to stop the activities after 22.00 of cafe, restaurant, patisserie, betting office, hairdresser, beauty center, coffee house, gym, pitta shop, simit shop, barbershop, will be continued. Only takeaway services will remain open after 22:00. People working in these sectors should repeat the PCR tests every fourteen days.

2. Residents of Pile or those working in Pile will be able to enter to the TRNC without quarantine as long as they submit negative PCR test results done within 72 hours.

3. The decision to close taverns, massage parlours, bars, clubs and similar entertainment venues has been extended until January 10, 2021.

4. Due to the increase in local cases in the country, UN, EU, British Bases, Buffer Zone, Missing Persons Committee and Peace Forces employees will be able to enter the TRNC without quarantine as long as they submit negative PCR test results done within 72 hours.

5. Patients and their attendants residing in Northern Cyprus and receiving medical treatment in Southern Cyprus will be able to enter the TRNC without quarantine as long as they submit negative PCR test results done within 72 hours. In addition, patients and accompanying persons should repeat the PCR tests in the 7th and the 14th day of their returning to the TRNC.

6. It has been decided that those who reside in the TRNC and work in the south will be subject to quarantine in the event they enter the TRNC until 10 January, 2021.

7. Those who reside in the south and work in the TRNC will be subject to quarantine in the event they enter the TRNC until 10 January, 2021.

8. Students and their parents who reside in the TRNC and study in the south are subject to quarantine in the event they enter the TRNC until 10 January 2021.

9. Students and their parents who reside in south and study in the TRNC are subject to quarantine in the event they enter the TRNC until 10 January 2021.

10. Those who do trade under the Green Line Regulation without physical contact are exempt from the quarantine restriction.

11. It has been decided that only ambulances for health purposes can cross the Yeşilırmak Border Gate without quarantine. Other than that, quarantine is required.

12. Those who reside in Beyarmudu can only make daily crossings to the British Bases without quarantine for the purpose of agriculture and livestock.

13. It has been decided to extend the decision taken of 3 January 2021 regarding the restriction of more than 10 people to come together in houses until 10 January 2021

14. For all kinds of entertainment activities, workplace opening ceremonies, weddings, cinema, theatre, birthday, collective worship, engagement, religious festival, etc. it was decided to extend the decision regarding the cessation of operations until 10 January 2021.

15. It has been decided that funerals can only be held with the participation of first-degree relatives.

16. It has been decided that team sports will be held without spectators.

17. It is of vital importance that healthcare workers and police personnel who are in the risk group and whose services are essentially needed to not to participate in collective activities in their social lives and to pay maximum attention to masks, social distance and hygiene rules.