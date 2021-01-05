News of the Black Olive Café and Studio, Alsancak

Introduction by Chris Elliott….

We receive lots of news for republishing and sharing on CyprusScene and a regular newsletter comes from Vicki Karaca at the Black Olive Café and Studio, Alsancak from which we are able share news of events they are hosting.

This year has been a tough year due to COVID–19 and the ever changing controls which have impacted on the efforts of those trying to raise donations and support charities and this is what the Black Olive had to say:

Black Olive Newsletter 30th December

Good Morning

Hope you are all as well as possible.

Thas been a very strange and hard year for most of us and at The Black Olive we have been continuing with whatever we have been allowed to do the the help and support of you guys x

Team Black Olive and its supporters raised over 18,000 TL for Tulips in The Big Walk event, absolutely amazing. A big thank you to all of you.

The Black Olive is an Events venue and we value your help trying to raise money for the charities and boy do they need it.

Post update from Vicki Karaca 4th January 2021.

Hi. After lots of thought I have decided that due to the amount of local cases of Corona, The Black Olive will close for a short while.

I need to make sure my customers remain safe so I think this is the most sensible thing to do.

Editor’s note

Vicki Karaca has asked that those readers who want to help Tulips or Heartbeat (NCCCT) with donations to contact her on 0533 8355133 or email theblackolivecafe@gmail.com