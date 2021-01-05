Stop destroying the Cyprus Paradise

Readers mail…

Richard Chamberlain….

When will the “Developers” and authorities stop destroying the so called “Cyprus Paradise”. I am 86 years old and served my Army National Service in Cyprus in 1954/55. At that time I described Cyprus as a “Paradise” and it was, but obviously one cannot stop development and so called “Progress”.

I hurts me to say and see in the last 10 years or so, things have been allowed to get out of control. The traffic in Kyrenia is almost as bad as London Oxford Street. The public are breathing in poisonous toxic fumes from massive lorries and smaller cars. I wouldn’t mind betting if a comparison was done between London busy streets and Kyrenia main roads, there wouldn’t be much difference in the air pollution. No wonder there are so many people over here suffering from cancer.

Then there is the out of control building. Almost every small and large piece of land is being built on. Olive groves are being destroyed and built on. One drives down a street you haven’t driven down for a few weeks and all of a sudden there is a building site which has sprung up overnight like a mushroom! Already there are literally hundreds of houses and shops and flats that are unoccupied either for sale or to rent. With the current pandemic going on, God knows when they will ever be occupied or sold, and yet the uncontrolled building continues. There was an old saying, “Boom and Bust”. I hope to goodness the present Boom doesn’t end in a slump or Bust.

I am not an expert on the sewage position in Kyrenia, but it has been said the present system is not capable of handling the extra people moving into the town. Somebody said the smell is not good in the Summer. At my age, my sense of smell is not all that good so I don’t notice it! I could go on that doctors and other health services are being overwhelmed along with the education of the youngsters, but to be honest, I do not know enough about these departments to comment.

To sum up, it’s obvious that the once lovely area of Kyrenia is being spoiled big time in many ways and unless the authorities wake up to the fact, there will be no going back. They will kill the goose that laid the golden egg!