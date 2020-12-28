Oktay: “The painful memories have come before us once again”

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay stated that the farewell to our children who were martyred by EOKA once again brought back the painful memories.

Oktay shared on his Twitter account regarding the identification through DNA tests of 14 children who were martyred in the massacres in Muratağa-Sandallar by the Greek Cypriot terrorist organization EOKA-B in 1974 and commemorated 46 years later.

Turkish Vice President Oktay said: “The farewell to our children, who were martyred in the EOKA atrocities in the TRNC, to their eternal resting place brought the painful memories back to us once again. The mentality that ignores, tries to destroy and condones the Turkish presence on the island is still alive today. Turkey will stand by Turkish Cypriots as of yesterday, today, and tomorrow with all the facilities, and will continue to protect their life, property, rights and interests with determination. The whole world should see this reality and contribute to the process towards a just solution.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office