Kaymaklı Martyrs and Martyr Hüseyin Ruso commemorated

Resistance fighters, and one of the symbol figures of the Turkish Cypriot struggle Martyr Hüseyin Ruso, who were killed during the Greek Cypriot attacks in Küçük Kaymaklı were commemorated with separate ceremonies.

Girne Branch Representative of the Association of Martyrs’ Families and War Veterans Ersoy Taluğ made a speech at the commemoration ceremony and stated that the attacks to eliminate the Turkish Cypriot presence from the island, massacres and the resistance days of the Turkish Cypriots should not be forgotten. Taluğ also pointed out that 67 people from Küçük Kaymaklı were martyred between the years 1957 and 1974. However with the Turkish Peace Operation in July 1974 Küçük Kaymaklı survived from the atrocities of the Greek Cypriots.

The second ceremony was held at the location where martyr Hüseyin Ruso died on 25th December 1963 during the Turkish Cypriot resistance against Greek Cypriot attacks in Küçük Kaymaklı. The remains of Martyr Hüseyin Ruso were found after 54 years and laid to rest a few years ago. Martyr Hüseyin Ruso, a symbol for the Turkish Cypriot existence struggle and the Küçük Kaymaklı region, was a teacher and was 28 years old when he was killed.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office