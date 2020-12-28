Akar: Greek Cypriots should accept the Turkish presence

Turkish Minister of National Defence Hulusi Akar emphasised the importance of a solution in Cyprus and said that the Greek Cypriots should abandon their spoiled and stubborn attitude and accept the Turkish presence to reach a solution as soon as possible in Cyprus.

Stressing that the Greek Cypriots disregard the existence of the Turkish Cypriots on the Island, Akar said that it is not possible to proceed under these conditions, and all sides should see the reality in Cyprus.

Akar made a statement during his visit to Libya. Stating that Cyprus is a national case for Turkey, Akar said “Our approach is very clear. We have the same attitude as in 1974”.

Underlining that any project is not valid in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean in which Turkey and the TRNC do not take place, Akar said “We as a guarantor country will use all of our responsibilities and rights. No one should have any doubts. We are determined to protect our rights and interests in Cyprus”.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office