New Covid-19 measures are announced in TRNC before the New Year

New measures have been announced against the Covid-19 pandemic, which continues to affect the TRNC together with the whole world.

In accordance with the decisions taken at the meeting of the Infectious Diseases Supreme Committee held on Friday (25/12/2020); activities in places such as cafe, restaurant, patisserie, betting office, hairdresser, beauty centre, massage parlour, gym, pitta shop, simit shop, barber shop will cease as of today (28/12/2020) after 21:00 pm. Only take-away services will be allowed from 21:00 pm.

While the decision to close taverns, bars, clubs and similar entertainment venues was extended until 4 January, 2021, the ban on New Year’s celebrations were repeated; and regulations regarding public transportation were made.

The decision to stop the arrival of those who intend to come to the TRNC by air and sea without quarantine for three days or less has been extended indefinitely.

It was deemed appropriate to allow UN, EU, British Bases, Buffer Zone and UNFICYP employees to cross the border gates provided they submit negative PCR tests conducted in the last week.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office