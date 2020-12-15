The Abnormals and Friends do the Musicals at Diiva Restaurant

Readers Mail ….

From Susie Ford ….

What a fantastic night!! On Saturday 12th December Diiva Restaurant was packed to the rafters with over 70 people, all singing along, clapping and laughing! Songs from the musicals, Les Mis, Annie Get your Gun, King Creole, The Greatest Showman, Phantom of the Opera, Mamma Mia, The King & I, Joseph & The Technicolour Dreamcoat, Singing in the Rain, Sister Act, Rocky Horror Picture Show, The Lion King, Chess, Cabaret, Willy Wonker and Mary Poppins.

We made over 3,315TL for our chosen charity Tulips Help Those with Cancer Association.

The Abnormals, SUSIE FORD, MARTIN FORD, KATE BELL, DUTCH LAVENDER, JOHN AND PAT MOLLOY.

Thank you ALL for coming to watch The Abnormals & Friends perform the musicals, we all had a fantastic time too! A big THANK YOU to Clarisse Cooper & Charlie Bell for collecting monies and doing the raffle. Thank you to our guest singers, Al Burns, Andy Cloughly, Kath Gardner & 8 Ball Paul. Working with you all has been great and so much fun. Thank you to Ali Raza and his team at Diiva. Thank you for the raffle donations, body pumpers, the Balti House and everyone else who donated prizes! Thank you to Stephen and Avril Meacher who donated 500TL! Thank you to Carolyn Bell who did all our music xxxx

THE FEEDBACK HAS BEEN ABSOLUTELY WONDERFUL!! A SUCCESS AS ALWAYS!!

Here are comments from our guest artists :

“ DEUCE guitar duo were very proud to be invited to be part of the Abnormals Christmas show this year and to help raise money for the Tulips cancer charity. Ok, we admit, when we originally agreed, we had no idea it would involve us wearing ladies clothes, or we probably would have run a mile. It was a huge commitment for everyone involved in the show which was a massive success last night with a packed house at DIIVA restaurant. Two months of rehearsals came to fruition with a great show of fun and games and tremendous reactions from the crowd. Al Burns.”

“ It was an honour to be part of the show. Well done everybody and special thanks to Susie and Martin for all the work put into the show which was put together in a very professional way. Andy Cloughly.“

HAPPY XMAS EVERYONE!!

Susie xxx

More pictures shown below :