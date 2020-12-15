Girne Municipality give Peer Bullying training

Girne Municipality Counselling and Support Center assisted by giving training at an event organised by the 19 May Turkish Maarif College Counselling Service in respect of Peer Bullying Awareness Week

In the statement made by Girne Municipality, the training on “Peer Bullying” was held on Friday, 11th December 2020 at 19 May Turkish Maarif College. The training was attended by 7th grade students, the definition of peer bullying, identification of its types, transfer of measures that can be taken and anger control were discussed. A presentation was given by Behiye Kaşif.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü stated that “Peer Bullying” negatively affects the psychology of children and noted that education and awareness activities are extremely important for young people to grow up as healthy individuals who will be beneficial to society, free from violence and intimidation,

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality