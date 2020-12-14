 TRNC Presidency: “EU ignoring Turkish Cypriots is unacceptable”

The TRNC Presidency noted that the European Council’s decision regarding the Eastern Mediterranean at the 10-11th December 2020 Summit will not affect their determination to continue to protect their legitimate rights and interests in any way.

The statement which expresses that it is unacceptable that the EU ignores the Turkish Cypriot people and does not refer to them in the decisions taken, also continues: “We always mention that we will never cease to protect our legitimate rights and interests in the Eastern Mediterranean, together with the Republic of Turkey.”

In the statement, which mentions that all negotiation processes carried out on the basis of a federal solution model were inconclusive due to the attitude of the Greek Cypriot side, which created a comfort zone for them in the status quo, it was also pointed out that the European Union’s insistence on this solution model which does not comply with Cyprus conditions, confirms that it supports the status quo.

The statement also states: “This insistence also shows that the EU is behind the developments. The Turkish Cypriot side has repeatedly declared that the negotiations cannot be resumed from where they left off and that it is ready for an agreement based on sovereign equality and two states that envisages mutual recognition for a sustainable reconciliation. The proposal of the Turkish Cypriot side of an agreement based on sovereign equality and equal international status of the two sides will help to lay the foundations of cooperation and ensure permanent stability in both the island and the region”.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office