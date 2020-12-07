ÇADER  volunteers clean up Cornaro Beach

Further to our recent postings about the activities of ÇADER. we noted that Martin Marancos shared the following news of a new event they organised.

“Today’s clean up (6th December 2020) of Cornaro Beach, to mark World Soil Day, was organised by ÇADER. 47 bags of rubbish were collected by 32 volunteers. 3 bags contained aluminium cans and one was of sorted plastics, for recycling.

We would like to thank all who attended but especially :

Yusuf Tekinay, whose TEKMED company donated several boxes of gloves,

Ergün Oza, of OZA Coffee, who donated coffee sacks for rubbish collection,

and the Evkaf volunteers from Alsancak for their support”

To read more of ÇADER click here