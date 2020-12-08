ISLANDSBC Online Bridge Club continues to flourish and expand

Colin Pearson writes that the Islandsbc North Cyprus Online Bridge Club continues to flourish and has expanded again with up to 8 Tables (16 pairs) being played on some days.

No doubt the second wave and lockdowns in some countries has contributed to regular attendances but here in North Cyprus with numbers normally reducing over the winter period there is less enthusiasm to go back to normal bridge despite the encouraging handling by the health ministry of the COVID-19 situation locally. For these reasons it is planned to continue the tournaments until at least March 2021 when we hope to see many of the swallows return.

On Sunday 6th December there was a successful Christmas party lunch organised by Susan Cahit at the Fez Restaurant Çatalköy when many of the local members were able to meet and socialise for the first time for nearly nine months. Over 25 members and partners sat down to an excellent traditional Christmas lunch with all the trimmings. Janice Harper as Chair of the Monday Club coordinated a number of presentations and gifts at the lunch – one to Suzi Moir for running the Friday club at Karsiyaka and who is due to be leaving the island in 2021. A second presentation was made to those Directors present who had run the individual tournaments. The third presentation was to Colin Pearson for setting up and running the Islandsbc Online Bridge club for the last 9 months.

Hall of Fame

Phil Conkie had a double success in November being part of both the Monthly League winner pair as well collecting the Most Improver Pair award.