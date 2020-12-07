High Performance Team Coaching training for Girne Municipality

Girne Municipality Personnel were given 2 full days of training on “High Performance Team Coaching” on 30 November and 1 December 2020 by Professional Erickson Coach and NLP Specialist Ebru Elmas and Professional Erickson Coach and High Performance Team Coach Remziye Özpolili.

According to the information received from the Girne Municipality, the Girne Mayor, the Municipal Director, Municipal Assistant Directors, their superiors and the personnel responsible in various departments participated in the training. It was indicated that techniques applied all over the world are used. The “High Performance Team Coaching” training, which is also applied in corporate enterprises where many people work, was carried out in the Girne Municipality New Service Building.

In his statement regarding education, Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü said that while the COVID-19 Pandemic continues all over the world and in our country, life continues at the same time. He drew attention to the importance of training such as “High Performance Team Coaching” in order to increase the motivation of the staff in our municipality, to enjoy their job, and to work with each other with respect and in harmony. Güngördü pointed out that the training will continue in the coming days and that they will play an important role in the development of our corporate structure by performing such training periodically. Güngördü thanked Ebru Elmas, and Remziye Özpolili for the training.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality