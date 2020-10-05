News

Oktay: Arguments by Greece and Greek Cypriots are baseless

By on ( Leave a comment )

In an interview published in ‘Kriter’ Magazine, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said ‘The arguments put forward by Greece and the Greek Cypriots are baseless according to international law and the world will recognise Turkey’s rightness sooner or later’.

Oktay pointed out that Turkey had an obligation to defend the legitimate rights and interests of the Turkish Cypriots and added ‘Turkey has no designs on the rights and territories of any other country’.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office

Categories: News

Tagged as: , , ,

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.