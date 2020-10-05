Oktay: Arguments by Greece and Greek Cypriots are baseless

In an interview published in ‘Kriter’ Magazine, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said ‘The arguments put forward by Greece and the Greek Cypriots are baseless according to international law and the world will recognise Turkey’s rightness sooner or later’.

Oktay pointed out that Turkey had an obligation to defend the legitimate rights and interests of the Turkish Cypriots and added ‘Turkey has no designs on the rights and territories of any other country’.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office