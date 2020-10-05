The interlocutor of Greek Cypriots remains with Turkish Cypriots

Turkish Foreign Ministry: “The interlocutor of Greek Cypriots until the Cyprus problem is solved remains with the Turkish Cypriots, not Turkey”.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry made a written statement on Friday (2nd October 2020) and stressed that some elements of the European Union summit decisions concerning Turkey were positive, but many areas were “divorced from realities”.

The statement also drew attention to the fact that no reference was made to the Turkish Cypriots in the summit decisions. It said that the failure of the decisions to mention the fair distribution of revenues of the island’s hydrocarbon resources was proof of the continuing mentality that ignored the Turkish Cypriots. The statement read “As we have repeatedly stated before, the interlocutor of Greek Cypriots until the Cyprus problem is solved remains with the Turkish Cypriots, not Turkey. There can be no negotiation of maritime jurisdiction areas with the Greek Cypriot Administration in any platform that does not include the Turkish Cypriots. This can only happen after the Cyprus problem is solved”.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office