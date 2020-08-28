Breaking News, KADS presents a September Play Reading.

On Tuesday, 29th September at 7.00 p.m. KADS presents for one night only an evening of light-hearted play reading at the Black Olive, Alsancak.

This will be a chance to experience the equivalent of being a radio audience as KADS present live play readings of two plays previously recorded for Bayrak International. “Where’s George” is a 21st century family comedy with a touch of pathos, as performed by KADS on BRT International on 27th August 2020, and “Post Mortem” is a 20th century comedy whodunnit first recorded in the summer of 2015 and revised for your enjoyment this September.

Tickets are 85TL per person, which includes a buffet meal brought to your table.

For reservations, please call KADS on 0533 848 5313 or the Black Olive on 0533 835 5133. Tickets are also available for collection from the Lambousa market, the TFR Friday meetings, and the Black Olive Cafe in Alsancak.