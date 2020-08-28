Carole Lloyd – Rest in Peace

By Margaret Sheard ….

Although we were aware that Carole was very poorly and in hospital, it was still a big shock to learn that she had passed away.

Chris and I met Carole and her late husband Rod many years ago at the time when Rod did bingo sessions, with the help of Carole and, following the death of Rod and in his memory, she continued with the bingo events for NCCCT, accompanied by Mike Alican, who sadly also passed away a few years ago. My sister and I often attended the monthly bingo sessions at Pine Bay Hotel in Alsancak and the picture shown below is the last occasion of these bingo nights for NCCCT at Pine Bay.

We have fond memories of Carole being a “fan” at events where Gurcan Ahmet (Easy G) was performing. A great entertainer and very popular during his years in North Cyprus but he decided to move to the UK with his wife and children, a great loss for the TRNC (and Carole).

Carole was well known as the raffle ticket seller at many events, including NCCCT coffee mornings which she supported for many years and later she also became very involved with animal welfare, so there are many charities that will greatly miss her. She was a staunch supporter of the weekly walks for the Gonyeli Shelter dogs where, although not a walker, she regularly supplied doggy treats and cuddles for the many dogs at the shelter.

Many people had great affection for Carole and her involvement with so many events for charity and helping others, where she could, and she was a very familiar face at social events.

Rest in Peace Carole

NOTIFICATION OF FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS

The funeral for Carole Lloyd will be held on Wednesday 2nd September 10.30am at Greenhills Cemetery.

Family flowers only but donations in lieu will be divided between NCCCT and Tulips.

Colourful attire please and afterwards at Destiny Deniz where there will be a buffet and your first drink on Carole.