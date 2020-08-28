Back to Erdener Market for home delivery service  

By Margaret Sheard ….

Since Chris took a tumble in the garden last week he has not been out in the car, so with no shopping trips we went back to Erdener Market home delivery and placed an order and were delighted with the accuracy of what they delivered. Well done Erdener Market and anyone wanting more information about them Click here

The news this week of rising numbers of COVID-19 infections is worrying so we will be staying home and staying safe and will place further home delivery orders with Erdener Market.

Don’t forget to “Keep your distance and wear a mask!”