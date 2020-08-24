Oruc Reis activities extended in the Eastern Mediterranean

Turkey’s seismic research vessel, the Oruc Reis will continue its activities in the Eastern Mediterranean until 27th August 2020.

Earlier it was announced that the vessel would conduct research in the region until 23rd August 2020 however this has been extended for 4 days with the new statement.

Oruc Reis will continue its research activities in the Eastern Mediterranean together with the Cengiz Han and Ataman vessels in the Turkish continental shelf.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office