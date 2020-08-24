Girne Municipality Children’s Assembly visited Gazimağusa

Girne Municipality Children’s Council visited historical sites in Gazimağusa on 24th August 2020 within the framework of the cultural trips that have been organised.

According to the information given by Girne Municipality, the group, whose ages are between 6-14, recently visited historical sites in the Girne region, and on the second of their cultural trips, they visited St. Barnabas Icon and Archeology Museum and Salamis Ruins and learned about these historical places.

In his statement on the subject, Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü pointed out that our country has a very valuable cultural heritage and that in this respect Gazimağusa is one of our rich regions. Güngördü also pointed out the importance of children visiting such places to learn about the historical and cultural values ​​of the country they live in.

It was stated that following the Girne and Gazimağusa cultural trips, Girne Municipality Children’s Council will also visit historical and cultural sites in Lefkosa on Thursday 27th August 2020.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality