Alaminyo Martyrs commemorated

A remembrance ceremony was held for the martyrs of Alaminyo, a village in the Larnaca district, who were killed by Greek Cypriot forces in 1967 and 1974. The ceremony was held at Alaminyo Martyrs Monument in Değirmenlik village.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Kudret Özersay, Deputy Speaker of the Assembly Zorlu Töre, Lefkoşa District Governor Hüseyin Gültekin, some military staff and civilians attended the ceremony as well as some non-governmental organisations.

The ceremony began with the presentation of the wreaths at the monument and continued with a minute of silence and the National Anthem.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office