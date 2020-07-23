Tatar: Anastasiades statements regarding Peace Operation

Prime Minister and National Unity Party (UBP) Leader Ersin Tatar said that the statements of the Greek Cypriot Administration Leader Nikos Anastasiades regarding the 20th July 1974, Cyprus Peace Operation is incompatible with historical facts and indicated how far away the Greek Cypriot side still is to a fair, permanent and viable agreement.

Tatar stressed that “the so-called Republic of Cyprus, which became a Greek state as a result of the armed attacks of Greek Cypriots on 21 December 1963, would never be sovereign over the whole island.”

Minister Tatar said that the peace in Cyprus continued thanks to the Turkish military’s actual presence on the island and Turkey’s guarantor status and added that the Turkish Cypriot people will not give up their sovereignty and state and the guarantorship and security of Turkey.

Contrary to the claim of the Greek Cypriot leader, by carrying out July 20, 1974, Peace Operation, Turkey achieved the termination of the massacres of the Turkish Cypriots and the Greek Cypriots by the fascist Greek military junta who launched a coup on 15 July 1974.

Pointing out that the decision taken by the TRNC Assembly is clear, Tatar said that any agreement in which Turkey’s active and actual guarantorship will not continue, is out of the question for the Turkish Cypriots. Peace in Cyprus continues thanks to Turkey’s guarantorship and the actual presence of Turkish troops on the island. Turkish Cypriots will never take a step back from neither the guarantorship of Turkey nor its own sovereignty, state and security.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office