Topçuköy Martyrs commemorated

Topçuköy Martyrs who were killed by the Greek Cypriots between 1958-1974 were commemorated at the Topçuköy Martyrs Monument.

The ceremony began with the presentation of the wreaths at the monument and continued with a minute of silence and the National Anthem.

Head of the Topçuköy National Struggle and Martyrs Association Metin Balan made a speech during the ceremony and reminded the Greek Cypriot attacks against their village and stated that their mission is to continue to protect the flag and the land taken from their Martyrs.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office