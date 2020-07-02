CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 134 has arrived

Hardly a week has passed with people starting to get back to some sense of normality as lockdowns are lifted and then overnight (1st July) we see the news that a passenger on a boat from Turkey tested positive with COVID-19 and is now being treated and held in quarantine. News today is that all people arriving by air or sea from Turkey or from the South will go into quarantine and held until a new COVID-19 test proves negative.

There have been lots of other news and reviews submitted to us this week which has again resulted in a 36 page online enewspaper which we hope you will enjoy reading.

For those readers who wish to submit news and reviews for publication please send your contributions to kyreniacommentator@cyprusscene.com and we will do our best to publish these for you.

Issue 134 is now complete and you can download your free PDF file of this week’s e-newspaper Download Now!

If you would like to read some of our older issues of the CyprusScene.com Enewspaper, please click below in the listing to make your selection.

2020 Enewspapers:

2019 Enewspapers:

2018 Enewspapers:

2017 Enewspapers: from 1st December