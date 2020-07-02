President Akıncı had a telephone conversation with Borrell

President Mustafa Akıncı had a telephone conversation with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell. Akıncı expressed his disappointment over the fact that Borrell had not allocated any time for the Turkish Cypriot side during his visit to Cyprus.

Pointing out that there are two communities in Cyprus, Akıncı reminded Borrell that in the past he met many times with former President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, former President of the European Parliament Martin Schulz, former President of the European Council Donald Tusk and the predecessor of the High Representative Borrell, Federica Mogherini, both here in his office as well as abroad.

Borrell expressed his regret for not meeting with Akıncı and said that he will have a meeting with him at the first opportunity. Mentioning the issue of hydrocarbon resources in the Eastern Mediterranean, Akıncı stressed that one of the sides involved in the issue of resources is the Turkish Cypriot side, and his proposal dated 13 July 2019 is still on the table to remove tension in the Eastern Mediterranean. Adding that the mentioned proposal will compose a dialogue platform under the auspices of the UN and the observation of the EU, Akıncı said that the EU is expected to support the proposal to remove the tension in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office